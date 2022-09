A motorcyclist who was "riding recklessly" without a helmet in a San Jose parking lot Wednesday morning died after crashing into a wall, police said.

The fatal crash happened in the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road, police said.

Police said the victim was a man, but his identity wasn't immediately released.

This marks San Jose's 49th deadly traffic collision and 51st victim of the year, according to police.

