Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With 2 Vehicles on Capitol Expressway Friday

Police said this the 57th fatal collision and the 59th victim of 2021.

By Bay City News

A motorcyclist died in a collision with two other vehicles on Capitol Expressway near the Highway 87 exit in San Jose around 6:15 p.m. Friday, police said.

The motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Capitol Expressway. He was attempting to split the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes, according to police.

The motorcycle struck a 2007 Chevrolet pick-up truck that was in the No. 1 lane, police said, and the motorcyclist was thrown off the motorcycle. A second vehicle, a 2020 Tesla Model Y, was traveling in the No. 2 lane and struck the motorcyclist, according to police.

The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The drivers of the pick-up truck and the Tesla remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

The victim's name will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office when his identity has been confirmed and his family has been notified.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.

