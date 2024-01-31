Motorcyclist fleeing San Jose police dies after crashing into patrol vehicle

A motorcyclist died Tuesday after crashing into a San Jose police car at high speed while fleeing from an attempted enforcement stop, according to police.

The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. in the area of Story Road and Jackson Avenue, police said.

An unmarked unit assigned to the police department's violent crimes enforcement team tried to make an enforcement stop on the 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle in the area of Adrian Way and Story Road, but the motorcyclist immediately sped away from the officers, police said.

The officers did not chase after the motorcyclist, according to police.

The speeding motorcyclist then ran a red light at the intersection of Story Road and Jackson Avenue and struck an unrelated San Jose police vehicle that was making a legal U-turn on a green light, police said.

The motorcyclist, identified as a man, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.