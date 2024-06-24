Motorcyclist dies after collision in San Jose

A motorcyclist died after a collision in San Jose Monday morning, police said.
The collision between the motorcyclist and a vehicle happened in the area of The Alameda and Newhall Street, according to police.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with major injuries, but he did not survive, police said.
The Alameda was temporarily shut down between Idaho Street and Interstate 880 for the investigation.
