San Jose

Motorcyclist dies after collision in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities investigate a crash involving a motorcyclist in San Jose.
NBC Bay Area

A motorcyclist died after a collision in San Jose Monday morning, police said.

The collision between the motorcyclist and a vehicle happened in the area of The Alameda and Newhall Street, according to police.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with major injuries, but he did not survive, police said.

The Alameda was temporarily shut down between Idaho Street and Interstate 880 for the investigation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us