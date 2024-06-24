Motorcyclist dies after collision in San Jose

A motorcyclist died after a collision in San Jose Monday morning, police said.

The collision between the motorcyclist and a vehicle happened in the area of The Alameda and Newhall Street, according to police.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with major injuries, but he did not survive, police said.

The Alameda was temporarily shut down between Idaho Street and Interstate 880 for the investigation.

Units are currently investigating a major injury vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the area of the Alameda and Newhall. The motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital with major injuries and is in critical condition.



The Alameda is closed from… pic.twitter.com/IQjSxiFaIY — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 24, 2024

3/ Despite life saving efforts, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.



This is the 22nd traffic fatality of 2024.



Press release forthcoming. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 24, 2024