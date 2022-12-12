SNOW

Families Head to Mount Hamilton to Enjoy Snow Brought by Weekend Storm

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a day of giggles an firsts for 3-year-old Stevie Papke and her sister Morgan. They've never experienced snow until now.

Mount Hamilton is covered in snow after days of pouring rain, and makes for a great winter playground for Bay Area residents.

Stevie made her first snow angel with her dad and tried her best to slide down a hill. She also enjoyed her first snowball fight.

The Papke family told NBC Bay Area when they saw the snow, they decided it was too close to ignore. Then, they headed toward Mount Hamilton and plenty of others joined.

Families made the 24 mile trek from San Jose and climbed to an elevation more than 4,000 feet to reach Lick Observatory.

Marianne Favro has more details.

This article tagged under:

SNOWbay area stormMt Hamilton
