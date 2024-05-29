Mountain lion spotted in Milpitas residential neighborhood

A mountain lion was spotted early Wednesday morning in a Milpitas residential neighborhood, according to a social post from the police department.

At about 2 a.m., the mountain lion was seen at the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park in the 120 block of Dixon Landing Road, police said.

The big cat was captured on Ring camera video on the west side of the complex near the BART tracks. Milpitas police officers canvassed the area and deployed drones but did not find the animal.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife and Vector Control were notified, police said.

Police advised residents in and around the area to be alert of their surroundings, keep small pets indoors and keep all pets on a leash when out on a walk.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion should not approach it and should call 911. Running also is not recommended, police said.