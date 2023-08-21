Mountain View

Man arrested in fatal shooting at Mountain View apartments

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

Mountain View police arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed another man in an apartment complex Sunday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., police received a call about gunshots on the 2000 block of Reinert Road. Responding officers found a 29-year-old Mountain View resident lying in the driveway of an apartment complex, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was declared dead at the scene. Police said Sunday night they aren't releasing his name.

Police questioned 23-year-old Mountain View resident Juan Rodriguez, who was also at the apartment complex. Police arrested Rodriquez on suspicion of murder and recovered a gun at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the crime to contact Detective Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov.

