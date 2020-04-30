Mountain View High School Students Create Website for Grocery Shopping Volunteers

A group of Mountain View high school students are using their time in quarantine to help others – they’ve developed a program and website to find volunteers willing to deliver groceries to high-risk people like the elderly.

Each volunteer is matched with someone in need who they will shop for, dropping the groceries off at the person’s house. The volunteers, who are paid back for the groceries, also help healthcare workers.

“We had way more time than we’ve ever had before,” said student Daniela Shapiro. “It was very difficult to see our community and our neighbors suffering in ways we weren’t. It kind of felt like we, as the youth, have a certain social responsibility to go out and do these things.”

So far, they have 30 volunteers and are thinking of expanding to other areas. Their website is https://www.mvhelps.org/.