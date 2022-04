The Mountain View Police Department responded to a situation of a barricaded person Wednesday, they said via Twitter.

The barricaded person is believed to be involved in a burglary at Community Service Agency in the city.

Update: The incident at CSA has been safely resolved. A press release will be coming out later with additional details. pic.twitter.com/LVDmKdMUIV — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) April 27, 2022

Via Twitter, police said crisis negotiations were in place to resolve the situation.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: @MountainViewPD at the scene of a “barricaded individual involved in a burglary at CSA.” https://t.co/d5MSMAq390 — Stephanie Magallon NBC Bay Area (@MagallonNews) April 27, 2022

A section of Stierlin Road was closed temporarily due to the investigation.

No injuries or damage have been reported.