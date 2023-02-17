17-Year-Old Arrested for Stabbing Another Teen in Mountain View

A 17-year-old was arrested after stabbing another teenager in Mountain View Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a possible stabbing on the 1300 block of Bryant Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and when they got there, they saw a male teen who claimed to have been assaulted, police said.

Shortly after, officers stopped a car on Moorpark Way and located another victim who had multiple stab wounds on El Camino Real.

Both teens were taken to the hospital and after further investigation, police arrested the 17-year-old they first made contact with.

Police said both teens involved are students who know each other.

The 17-year-old was arrested for attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mountain View Police Department.