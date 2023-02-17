Mountain View

17-Year-Old Arrested for Stabbing Another Teen in Mountain View

By Diana San Juan

1000001771EM090_Harlem_Glob
Getty Images

A 17-year-old was arrested after stabbing another teenager in Mountain View Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a possible stabbing on the 1300 block of Bryant Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and when they got there, they saw a male teen who claimed to have been assaulted, police said.

Shortly after, officers stopped a car on Moorpark Way and located another victim who had multiple stab wounds on El Camino Real.

Both teens were taken to the hospital and after further investigation, police arrested the 17-year-old they first made contact with.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police said both teens involved are students who know each other.

The 17-year-old was arrested for attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mountain View Police Department.

This article tagged under:

Mountain View
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us