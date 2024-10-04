Mountain West schools forfeit women's volleyball matches against SJSU amid transgender controversy

A fourth school forfeited its match against San Jose State University's women's volleyball team in an apparent protest against allowing transgender athletes on college sports teams.

Utah State University announced it was canceling the match on Wednesday after various institutions pulled games after claims surfaced that the Spartans have a transgender woman on its team.

Though the schools—Utah State, Boise State University, Southern Utah University, and the University of Wyoming—did not explicitly state why they chose to forfeit the rounds, state lawmakers, including the governor of Idaho and a house speaker in Utah, have applauded the decision. Many said they are taking action to preserve women's sports.

The SJSU women's volleyball team was given extra security as they faced off against Colorado State, but the match follows the filing of a federal lawsuit against the NCAA.

"I think it's great that San Jose State University is taking a stand by just not making a change to who is on their team," said Gabrielle Antolovich, the board president of the Billy DeFrank LGBTQ Community Center.

Antolovich added that the real danger is the potential movement against the athlete.

"When people hate a class of people, then they will individually harm those people who are part of that class," Antolovich said. "That’s where the real danger is."

The lawsuit specifically calls out an NCAA policy that allows transgender athletes to compete on women's teams under certain conditions.

A member of the Spartan's volleyball team joined the suit last week, claiming that having a transgender teammate is unsafe for her, her teammates, and opposing teams.

NBC Bay Area is not naming the player.

San Jose State declined NBC Bay Area's request to interview the university president or athletic director.

"It is disappointing that our SJSU student-athletes, who are in full compliance with NCAA and Mountain West rules and regulations, are being denied opportunities to compete," SJSU said in a statement. "We are committed to supporting our student-athletes through these challenges and in their ability to compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment."

The university added that its police force will provide extra security for the team at home and away matches.