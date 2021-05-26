Multiple 2-Alarm Structure Fires in San Jose

Firefighters are battling at least two structure fires Wednesday morning in San Jose.

One fire, a two-alarm blaze on the 1100 block of Angmar Court, was reported at 6:36 a.m. and controlled about an hour later at 7:27 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the fire happened at a single family home.

No injuries have been reported and authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

UPDATE: Single family residential fire on Angmar Ct knocked down at 7:27 am. No injuries to firefighters or civilians to report at this time. Cause is under investigation. — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 26, 2021

Another structure fire, also reported at two-alarms, was reported on the 1800 block of Smith Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.