Multiple 2-Alarm Structure Fires in San Jose

Firefighters are battling at least two structure fires Wednesday morning in San Jose.
One fire, a two-alarm blaze on the 1100 block of Angmar Court, was reported at 6:36 a.m. and controlled about an hour later at 7:27 a.m.
According to the San Jose Fire Department, the fire happened at a single family home.
No injuries have been reported and authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.
Another structure fire, also reported at two-alarms, was reported on the 1800 block of Smith Avenue.
No other information was immediately available.