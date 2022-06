Multiple outbuildings are on fire near Dougherty and Live Oak avenues in north Morgan Hill, firefighters said Tuesday night.

The Morgan Hill Fire Department and the South Santa Clara County Fire District are at the scene.

NEW: ‘Multiple out buildings on fire’ near Dougherty and Live Oak in north Morgan Hill. #MorganHill Fire and South Santa Clara County Fire District units on scene, per @calfireSCU. Pic from near El Toro Elementary School about 4 miles south of fire. Fire is NW of Sobrato HS. pic.twitter.com/dpqLXJ0K2p — Ian Cull (@NBCian) June 22, 2022

Morgan Hill Fire and South Santa Clara County Fire District units at scene of multiple out buildings on fire near Dougherty and Live Oak in north Morgan Hill. pic.twitter.com/po5n7NnvSn — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 22, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No additional information was immediately available.