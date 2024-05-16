Growing number of families in need of food in Silicon Valley

There was a lengthy line of cars waiting to get a free food box Thursday from a local charity in Silicon Valley, one of the wealthiest parts of the country.

Volunteers say this is the case every Thursday as Crossroad Calvary Church in San Jose struggles to fill the need.

"From one month or one week to the next, it just seems to grow," volunteer Julia Wong said.

The chapel used to feed about 80 families per week. But since the pandemic, the number has been increasing and is now up to 650 families.

Dina Rendon said the weekly food boxes are a big help for her family, even though the boxes aren’t quite as full now.

Volunteers said they used to hand out a whole chicken with eggs and milk every week. Now, they have to alternate the items because the donations aren’t as bountiful.

Thursday's long line coincided with the stock market hitting some record numbers, a milestone not lost across town at Sacred Heart Community Service.

"I really think it highlights how success for some is not success for all," Demone Carter with Sacred Heart said. "We know that there are folks within this economy that are doing quite well, within this valley that are doing quite well. But here at Sacred Heart, we’re seeing 700-plus families come per day."