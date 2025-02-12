San Jose

New Chick-fil-A set to open in San Jose

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chick-fil-A fans in the South Bay will soon have a new spot to chow down on their favorites.

The popular fast food chain will open a new restaurant in San Jose on Thursday.

The establishment, located at 3123 Silver Creek Rd., will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

This brings the total number of Chick-fil-A restaurants in the greater Bay Area to 27, the company said.

