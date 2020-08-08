New COVID-19 Testing Locations in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County continues to offer coronavirus testing at different locations throughout the area beginning next week.

The new sites will be located in Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill, Santa Clara, Los Altos, Palo Alto, San Jose and Gilroy.

Some of these sites will offer appointment-only testing while others will work as a pop-up testing location.

"While many people love the convenience of a drop-in testing site, others might prefer to schedule an appointment in advance to avoiding waiting in line," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, COVID-19 testing officer for the county.

Below is information about the testing sites:

Pop-Up Testing

San Jose

Overfelt High School, Gymnasium – 1835 Cunningham Ave., San Jose, 95122

Tuesday to Friday, Aug. 11-14, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gilroy

South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary) – 9300 Wren Avenue, Gilroy, 95020

Tuesday to Friday, Aug. 11-14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointment-Only

Appointments can be scheduled starting three days before the testing date. You can make your appointment here.

Sunnyvale

Murphy Park, 260 N. Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale, 94086

Monday, Aug. 10, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Reservations open now.)

Morgan Hill

City Council Chamber Building, 17555 Peak Ave., Morgan Hill, 95037

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Reservations open now.)

Santa Clara

Central Library, 2635 Homestead Road, Santa Clara, 95051

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Reservations for this site begin Sunday.)

Los Altos

Los Altos Youth Center, 1 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos, 94022

Thursday, Aug. 13, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Reservations for this site begin Monday.)

Palo Alto

Palo Alto Art Center Auditorium, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto, 94303

Friday, Aug. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Reservations for this site begin Tuesday.)