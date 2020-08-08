New COVID-19 Testing Locations in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County continues to offer coronavirus testing at different locations throughout the area beginning next week.
The new sites will be located in Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill, Santa Clara, Los Altos, Palo Alto, San Jose and Gilroy.
Some of these sites will offer appointment-only testing while others will work as a pop-up testing location.
Local
"While many people love the convenience of a drop-in testing site, others might prefer to schedule an appointment in advance to avoiding waiting in line," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, COVID-19 testing officer for the county.
Below is information about the testing sites:
Pop-Up Testing
San Jose
Overfelt High School, Gymnasium – 1835 Cunningham Ave., San Jose, 95122
Tuesday to Friday, Aug. 11-14, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Gilroy
South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary) – 9300 Wren Avenue, Gilroy, 95020
Tuesday to Friday, Aug. 11-14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointment-Only
Appointments can be scheduled starting three days before the testing date. You can make your appointment here.
Sunnyvale
Murphy Park, 260 N. Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale, 94086
Monday, Aug. 10, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Reservations open now.)
Morgan Hill
City Council Chamber Building, 17555 Peak Ave., Morgan Hill, 95037
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Reservations open now.)
Santa Clara
Central Library, 2635 Homestead Road, Santa Clara, 95051
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Reservations for this site begin Sunday.)
Los Altos
Los Altos Youth Center, 1 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos, 94022
Thursday, Aug. 13, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Reservations for this site begin Monday.)
Palo Alto
Palo Alto Art Center Auditorium, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto, 94303
Friday, Aug. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Reservations for this site begin Tuesday.)