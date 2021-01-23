New COVID-19 Vaccination Site Opens at Mountain View Community Center

A new vaccination site with capacity to provide up to 5,000 vaccinations per week opened in Mountain View on Friday.

The vaccination site at the Mountain View Community Center is appointment-only and will begin services gradually to prevent appointment delays. Officials say it will ramp up quickly to provide up to 1,000 shots per day.

"Convenience is key," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, whose district includes Mountain View. "The more locations we have that serve folks where they live and work, the more likely it is we'll be able to slow the tide of the virus."

The new vaccination site is a collaboration between the county, which will operate the site, and city staff who will support it. Right now, vaccines are available to healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and those 75 years and older.

As more vaccines come to the county, eligibility will increase, county officials said. But city and county officials said this new site is a step in the right direction.

County Executive Jeff Smith said the new site will "add much-needed capacity," to the county and builds upon its existing capacity in San Jose and Gilroy.

The new vaccination site is now accepting appointments and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 201 S. Rengstorff Ave.

To schedule a vaccine appointment in Mountain View or other locations visit sccfreevax.org. County appointments are available to all eligible residents and employees in the county.

However, those with private health insurance are encouraged to get vaccinated through their healthcare provider because of limited vaccine supply in the county.