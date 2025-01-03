Will New Orleans attack impact security for 2026 Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium?

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans this week, one Bay Area-based security consultant believes it could have an impact on how Santa Clara handles security for Super Bowl 60 at Levi's Stadium in 2026.

After the New Year's Day vehicle attack that left 15 dead and dozens injured along Bourbon Street, New Orleans was ramping up security for Thursday's Sugar Bowl and next month's Super Bowl.

Michael Leininger, a security consultant with decades of experience, believes organizers of all major events, including Super Bowl 60, need to re-evaluate their operational plans.

