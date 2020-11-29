New Santa Clara County Order Begins at Midnight

The rush is on Sunday night for out of town travelers to get back home to Santa Clara County as a new mandatory travel directive goes into effect at midnight.

But how will the county enforce it?

Airports are going to be a key component of this new order, as it will be up to them to post signs and educate passengers about the new requirement to quarantine for 14 days.

As people return to Santa Clara County after Thanksgiving holiday travel, for some getting home seems a little more urgent. That’s because a the new quarantine order will apply to people who traveled more than 150 miles from the county.

“It’s going to be tough on folks, I hope it’s a short-term situation and I hope it’s worth it’s weight,” said Vincent Blair of Santa Clara County.

There are some exceptions, such as for people who perform an essential government function. But so far, it appears the county will not be tracking whether people actually quarantine and will instead notify travelers of the policy.

Some passengers who need to travel for work wonder what impact the order will have.

“It’s scary,” said Jacob G. of Los Angeles. “It was more crowded today and I was on a business trip but I needed to do it.”

For people who do head to the airport, there will be signs posted reminding people to quarantine for two weeks.

“We’re requiring transit facilities such as airports and train stations to provide quarantine information,” said James Williams, Santa Clara County counsel. “So they know upon arrival and we publicize that new requirement.”

With regular hospital beds in the county expected to fill up by December 3, the county is also cracking down on businesses, issuing at least 75 fines for COVID violations during the Thanksgiving weekend. Most of the violations were for failing to submit a revised COVID-19 business plan. This time, there was no grace period.

The new quarantine order impacts not just people living in Santa Clara County, but anyone visiting the county from more than 150 miles away.