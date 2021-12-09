New State Health Rules Now in Effect at SAP Center

If you’re headed to a big game or concert indoors – new state rules are now in effect.

Everyone three and up has to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Teams are also taking extra steps to help out their fans.

Thursday was the first night with the new rules at SAP Center as the Sharks took on Minnesota.

Some families were caught off guard by the continuing and evolving normal -- now mandated by the state.

“I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of far slap shots,” said Gage of Chico.

He and his family came from Chico for his first game.

They didn’t know until they tried to go in – he needed to be tested.

“I wasn’t really worried but I was just kind of nervous to see what happened,” said Gage.

He was cleared.

Both the SAP Center and Chase Center have already required everyone 12 and up to be vaccinated. The new state rules affect kids three to 11.

At indoor events with more than 1,000 people, they have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

“It’s kind of nice we have this here so we can get a quick little test and still get to watch the game,” said Jacob Schwartz of Santa Cruz.

Luckily, the Sharks have set up free rapid testing for guests near the entrance on Barack Obama Boulevard.

It opens two hours before the puck drops.

“It kind of tickled on the first one and then the second one went in a little bit,” said Spencer of Fremont.

Daniel Miller of Fremont said, “It's a bit surprising but if a 10-minute test is going to give us peace of mind and make it safe for everybody, we’re happy to comply with that.”

For the kids tonight, a swab to watch their Sharks, wasn’t that bad.