Super Bowl

Niners fans head to Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

By Jocelyn Moran

NBC Universal, Inc.

Niners fans are heading to Las Vegas!

There were two flights out of San Jose Mineta International to Vegas Wednesday night and plenty of Red and Gold in the TSA lines. 

Tickets to the Super Bowl inside Allegiant Stadium are pretty pricey to say the least. 

Cheapest tickets to the game are going for about $6,000 on secondary markets. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Super Bowl 3 hours ago

Young 49ers fan goes viral on social media

Super Bowl 4 hours ago

Exclusive: 49ers owner Jed York talks about the pressure to win a Super Bowl

Some fans heading to Vegas said they didn’t even have tickets to the game -- but still chose to go for the atmosphere. 

“We gotta get to the house, check in, relax, and we’re going to the super bowl experience tomorrow,” said James Lee of San Jose. “Since we’re playing Kansas City again, this will get us our revenge pay back.”

He said he’s not totally sure if he’ll go to a watch party – or try to tailgate. He just wants to be in Vegas if the Niners win.

More fans will likely fly out Thursday and Friday. 

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us