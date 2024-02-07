Niners fans head to Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Niners fans are heading to Las Vegas!

There were two flights out of San Jose Mineta International to Vegas Wednesday night and plenty of Red and Gold in the TSA lines.

Tickets to the Super Bowl inside Allegiant Stadium are pretty pricey to say the least.

Cheapest tickets to the game are going for about $6,000 on secondary markets.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Some fans heading to Vegas said they didn’t even have tickets to the game -- but still chose to go for the atmosphere.

“We gotta get to the house, check in, relax, and we’re going to the super bowl experience tomorrow,” said James Lee of San Jose. “Since we’re playing Kansas City again, this will get us our revenge pay back.”

He said he’s not totally sure if he’ll go to a watch party – or try to tailgate. He just wants to be in Vegas if the Niners win.

More fans will likely fly out Thursday and Friday.