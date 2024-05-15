South Bay nonprofit tackles youth mental health issues

Nearly 60% of American youth with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment, according to a national nonprofit. Now, a Bay Area nonprofit tells us how it's trying to reduce that number in the South Bay.
Caminar's program FAST, which stands for families and schools together, targets kids who live in low-income or violent neighborhoods in San Jose.
Check out the full story in the videos above and below.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.