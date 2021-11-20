Nonstop Daily Flights Between SJ, Palm Springs Via Alaska Airlines

Starting Friday, Mineta San Jose International Airport has daily nonstop service to Palm Springs via Alaska Airlines, airport officials said.

The flights leave daily from San Jose at 8:10 a.m. and arrive at Palm Springs International Airport shortly before 9:30 a.m., then leave back to San Jose at 10:10 a.m.

Alaska Airlines is operating the flights on Embraer 175 aircraft with 76 seats on them.

"Nonstop service to Palm Springs has been a top-requested route for several years. This link between Silicon Valley and Coachella Valley is an incredibly exciting sign of recovery, and both regions will benefit from the convenient, daily service," the San Jose airport's director of aviation said in a statement.