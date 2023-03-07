Gilroy

Noose Found in Tree at Kaiser Facility in Gilroy

A noose found in a tree outside a Kaiser in the South Bay is prompting a  hate crime investigation. 

Kaiser said the noose was discovered at its medical office building in Gilroy.

The medical provider says the incident is  "painful" and "triggering" and that it's own security and law enforcement are investigating.

Kaiser added that it is providing emotional support for staff.

In a statement, it said, "A culture of safety and inclusion is the cornerstone of our values at Kaiser Permanente and acts of racism have no place in our Kaiser Permanente community."

