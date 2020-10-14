Officials Investigate Explosion in Gilroy Home That Left 1 Injured

Federal investigators have been notified of an explosion at a Gilroy home that may have much more to it than first thought.

Crime scene investigators are still at the 1700 block of Mantelli Drive, collecting evidence from inside the home and the backyard where it's believed the explosion happened Monday afternoon.

Eileene Medina lives about 100 yards away and said she heard a “huge boom.”

"Well the house shook, it was just like a mild earthquake," she said.

Police said it came from a home where a 53-year-old man lives.

He severely injured his arm and is being treated at a hospital. So far, he hasn't been arrested.

The bomb squad says they found more explosives on the property, but won't say how many or what kind. But police say they’ve notified the FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force, in case they find something that takes their investigation in that direction.

It was just over a year ago that they went through the Garlic Festival shooting.

"It's very concerning, that's why we're all waiting for the results of the search to find out what exactly he was doing in the house,” said Sgt. John Ballard of the Gilroy Police Department.

Neighbors are being told to stay inside. None evacuated, but many are rattled.

"Usually a pretty quiet neighborhood. You don't get a lot of action. We've had two accidents in front of our house in the 30 years we've been here,” said resident Randy Medina.

Police said the explosion was not drug related, but they aren't saying if the man had a motive for having or working on the explosives.

"I don't know what he was doing, but obviously it was dangerous. And it was scary as heck,” said Eileen.