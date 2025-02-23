Olivera Egg Ranch closes its doors after serving Bay Area community for 76 years

The Olivera Egg Ranch first opened in 1949, and on Saturday, loyal customers stopped by to pick up their last eggs before the business shuts down at the end of March.

Customers have driven to the San Jose-based ranch's drive-thru for decades to buy farm fresh eggs.

"[I'm] kind of heartbroken to see it all go because this is the last bit of my childhood that I remember. It's sad to see it go," said Brian Gortner of San Jose.

Ed Oliversa first opened the ranch, and even as a toddler, his son Ed Jr. was involved.

"I sat in a wire basket and broke all the eggs and my father wanted to mop the floor with me," said Ed Jr.

As a teenager, Ed Jr. said he built cages for the live hens sold at the ranch and later went on to run the business. However, due to financial hardship, he had to close the business.

"Financial hardship and no heir to take over it seemed like the sensible thing to do," he said.

Ed met his wife, Anna, while she was an employee at the ranch. Together, they have weathered the ups and downs of a pandemic, price fluctuation, and staffing challenges.

"We are getting off the roller coaster," Anna said.

Now, as customers load up their last eggs, Ed, 76, said he feels sad to say goodbye.

"It's been my whole life. I grew up in the the business," he said.

The ranch on Sierra Road will officially close on March 31 and will be torn down to build 25 single-family homes.