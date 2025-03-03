San Jose

Disgraced former San Jose councilman Omar Torres pleads not guilty

Torres, who is charged with three counts of felony child sexual assault, returns to court April 28

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Disgraced former San Jose City Councilman Omar Torres pleaded not guilty Monday morning to charges of sex crimes with minors.

In his brief court appearance, Torres was seen with his head and face shaved and wearing a brown jail shirt.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Torres entered a plea of not guilty to three counts of felony child sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court April 28 for a preliminary hearing.

San Jose Nov 14, 2024

Judge denies bail for San Jose councilman Omar Torres in child molestation case

San Jose Nov 5, 2024

Former San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres arrested after second victim revealed

San Jose Nov 6, 2024

Embattled San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres arrested, submits resignation

In his court appearance in November, Torres requested to be released on bail, but the judge said he continued to be a danger to the community and denied bail.

Torres was under investigation for sexual misconduct with a man who was a minor when the relationship began. Torres claims the man is trying to blackmail him.

When that investigation became public, a relative came forward to say he was molested by Torres back in the 1990s when he was a minor, authorities said.

If convicted of the three felony charges of child sexual assault, Torres could spend up to 24 years in prison.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSanta Clara County
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us