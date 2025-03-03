Disgraced former San Jose councilman Omar Torres pleads not guilty

Disgraced former San Jose City Councilman Omar Torres pleaded not guilty Monday morning to charges of sex crimes with minors.

In his brief court appearance, Torres was seen with his head and face shaved and wearing a brown jail shirt.

Torres entered a plea of not guilty to three counts of felony child sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court April 28 for a preliminary hearing.

In his court appearance in November, Torres requested to be released on bail, but the judge said he continued to be a danger to the community and denied bail.

Torres was under investigation for sexual misconduct with a man who was a minor when the relationship began. Torres claims the man is trying to blackmail him.

When that investigation became public, a relative came forward to say he was molested by Torres back in the 1990s when he was a minor, authorities said.

If convicted of the three felony charges of child sexual assault, Torres could spend up to 24 years in prison.