Santa Clara County

‘We really need people to step up': Overcrowding at animal shelters reaches crisis stage

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay Area animal shelters say overcrowding has hit a crisis stage.

At least three dogs at the Santa Clara County animal shelter were set to be euthanized Monday night if they weren't adopted in time.

"It’s really sad," Lisa Jenkins with Santa Clara County Animal Services said. "We’ve pleaded and pleaded out in the community about our situation, about how over capacity we are."

The shelter is in code red, meaning capacity has reached such a crisis point that some dogs will have to be euthanized.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Being over capacity, we’re identifying some dogs that are a little bit harder with behavior issues," Jenkins said. "We really need people to step up and take them to avoid putting those dogs to sleep."

San Jose Jul 6

Influx of pets at San Jose animal shelter following Fourth of July

pet adoption Jun 23

Animal shelters across the Bay Area struggling with overcrowding

The shelter said it has been putting out pleas since December, but it continues to get more dogs coming in than going out.

"We know all these dogs have owners," Jenkins said. "They’re not feral dogs. They’re not street dogs. They're somebody's pets, somebody knows their pet is here."

If the overcrowding continues, the shelter said it's likely to face more code reds in the future.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us