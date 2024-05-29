Overturned big-rig causes traffic mess at 101-880 interchange in San Jose

An overturned big-rig brought traffic to a halt on a busy transition between two major freeway corridors in the South Bay just before the Wednesday morning commute.

At about 3 a.m., a truck filled with 40,000 pounds of strawberries overturned on the northbound Highway 101 connector ramp to northbound Interstate 880 in San Jose, shutting down that ramp as well as the northbound I-880 to northbound 101 connector, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sig-alerts were issued for both hard closures at around 3:30 a.m.

The crash caused a fuel leak from the big-rig and took out a number of sand barrels, prompting a response from hazmat crews, the CHP said.

The big-rig driver reportedly was uninjured.

The cleanup and shutdown could last hours, as the thousands of pounds of strawberries must be off-loaded before the trailer can be uprighted and towed away, the CHP said.