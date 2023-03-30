Palo Alto

Firefighters Battle Apartment Complex Fire in Palo Alto

By NBC Bay Area staff

Firefighters battled a structure fire at an apartment complex in Palo Alto Thursday afternoon, police said.

The fire was reported at the Stanford Villa Apartment Homes in the 3300 block of Alma Street.

Northbound Alma Street was closed from East Meadow Drive to El Verano Avenue while firefighters reported to the scene.

At around 12:30 p.m., police said the situation was resolved.

No additional information was immediately available.

