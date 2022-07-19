Palo Alto Police Arrest 4 in Organized Retail Theft Ring

Police in Palo Alto arrested four suspects on Sunday for organized retail theft after they allegedly shoplifted at the Stanford Shopping Center.

Police dispatch received a call around 6 p.m. on Sunday from the retailer lululemon reporting an in-progress shoplift at the Stanford Shopping Center at 180 El Camino Real. Officers arrived and detained four suspects, police said. Police also said they recovered 100 pairs of leggings valued at over $12,000.

According to police, four suspects entered the store along with a fifth suspect, the existence of which the police were not aware of until a further investigation. That fifth suspect is at large, police said. The at-large suspect's vehicle, a blue 2007 Hyundai Entourage, was located in the parking lot, along with several bags full of items.

The bags in the minivan contained 300 items valued at $38,000 that had been stolen earlier in the day from other lululemon stores in Burlingame and San Mateo.

Grafi Dumitru, 18, Elvira Fistogeanu, 22, and Florentina Izabela Matei, 20, were arrested on suspicion of felony organized retail theft, felony possession of stolen property, and felony conspiracy.

The fourth suspect is a 16-year-old juvenile and she was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of the same offenses.

Anyone with any information about the case, including the identity of the fifth suspect, is asked to call the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org.