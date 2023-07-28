No explosives found, Palo Alto businesses, streets impacted by bomb threat reopen

No explosives were found by police responding to a bomb threat on the 400 block of Lytton Avenue in Palo Alto Friday afternoon.

Officers got a call at 11:42 a.m. about someone making a bomb threat to a business on that street. That business, and those adjacent to it, were evacuated out of precaution.

Police and an explosives-detection K9 responded to the scene but didn't find any explosives, police said.

All businesses and streets impacted reopened around 1 p.m.

