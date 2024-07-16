Palo Alto police investigate jewelry swap theft that victimized 80-year-old woman

An elderly woman in Palo Alto was the victim of a jewelry swap theft over the weekend, police said.

The woman, who was in her 80s, was approached by two men in a car on Saturday asking for directions to a nearby freeway, the Palo Alto Police Department said.

The woman gave them the directions and as they were thanking her, one of the suspects placed a necklace around the woman's neck. As they did this, they also removed a gold necklace the woman was already wearing, worth over $1,000.

The woman reportedly did not notice that the gold necklace was gone until she arrived at her home, about 15 minutes later.

Police are investigating the case as grand theft.

A woman in her 60s also had her necklace stolen in almost identical circumstances last year. Police said that they've identified no suspects in that case but are investigating to see if the two are related.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call (650) 329-2413 or submit an anonymous tip to paloalto@tipnow.org.