Palo Alto leaders set to vote on parklet policy

There’s a battle brewing over parklets in Palo Alto.

Current policy allows restaurants to extend parklets into properties next door even if the neighboring business objects. The city council is expected to decide Monday night whether to change that policy.

Bell's Books has been doing business in the city for nearly 90 years. Now, owner Faith Bell is frustrated that a neighboring restaurant could set up an uncovered parklet right in front of her store whether she likes it or not.

"I think it's unjust," she said. "I think that it's a ridiculous policy. I'm frankly quite outraged that they should feel like they could just take over your space without your permission."

She’s also concerned the parklets could take up limited parking spots in front of her store and affect her bottom line.

"I feel like it would impact our business tremendously," she said. "I think that we would not be able to make the kind of living that we've been doing, and we've been doing it 90 years."

Some real estate agents also voiced concerns that the existing policy would deter new businesses from moving in downtown.

But some restaurant owners said the current policy is critically important, saying they help eliminate barriers to adding much-needed tables and customer capacity outdoors.

Palo Alto’s retail council added its support to those calling for a rule change.

If approved, the proposed change would be limited to downtown and not apply to California Avenue.