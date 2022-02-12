Palo Alto Police Arrest Organized Retail Theft Suspects

Police in Palo Alto have arrested two suspects in connection with recent organized retail thefts and have recovered more than $18,000 in suspected stolen property that was taken from multiple retailers.

Jose Moises Mujica, 59, of Van Nuys, and Remedios Reyes, 62, of North Hollywood, were arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft, felony possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

On Thursday at 6:43 p.m., the police department received a call reporting an in-progress shoplifting incident at the Victoria's Secret at the Stanford Shopping Center at 180 El Camino Real.

A store employee told police a man was stuffing merchandise down his pants to conceal it as his appeared to shop with a female accomplice.

Police said the suspects then fled the store without paying for the items and went to their vehicle as an employee followed.

Responding officers were able to detain the suspects in their vehicle without incident.

Investigators determined the man shoplifted more than $500 worth of bras from Victoria's Secret.

Following a search of the suspects' vehicle, police located several trash bags filled with suspected stolen property.

Police said there were almost 400 separate pieces of name brand clothing from Express, Hollister and J. Crew valued at more than $18,000 recovered.

Investigators are still working to determine where and when most of the clothing was stolen but have confirmed some was taken from a Victoria's Secret in Fresno on Tuesday.