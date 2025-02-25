Palo Alto police warn community after strangers attempted to steal pedestrians' jewelry

Police in Palo Alto put out a warning Monday to the community, especially to older residents and their caregivers, about a couple of scam artists that stole and attempted to steal jewelry right off people's hands.

The first theft occurred at about 3 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Nelson Drive and Adobe Place, police said in a press release.

A man in his 80s was walking, when a dark grey sedan driven by a man and carrying a female passenger pulled over. The woman asked for directions, before getting out and trying to put jewelry on the elderly man's hand. The man pushed the woman away to stop her from placing her jewelry on him, but when he got home, he discovered that his own ring was missing.

The ring was valued at more than $1,000, according to police.

Police received a report the next day that another theft had been attempted in the same manner, but the victim successfully prevented the theft.

That incident also happened on Friday, at 4:30 p.m., when a woman in her 70s was walking near Williams Street and Stanford Avenue.

The same scenario played out, with a dark grey sedan with a man and woman pulling over and asking for directions, before the woman got out and attempted to put jewelry on the victim. The victim grasped her own jewelry, believing that the woman was attempting to steal it. The woman got back into the car and the two fled.

The suspects were described by both victims as Middle Eastern, with the woman wearing a light-colored head scarf. The second victim described the woman as "short and stocky," according to police.

Police urged the community, particularly elderly adults and their caregivers, to be aware of the scam and always be mindful of surroundings, strangers and unfamiliar vehicles.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police believe the incidents are connected and are looking for other victims who could have been potentially targeted in Palo Alto or other cities. To report such thefts, call the Palo Alto police dispatch line, 24 hours a day, at (650) 329-2413, or call 911 in an emergency.

To report tips anonymously, email paloalto@tipnow.org or send a text or leave a voicemail at (650) 383-8984.