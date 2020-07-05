Park Fire in Morgan Hill Grows to 343 Acres, Prompts Air Quality Warning

The Park Fire on a wooded ridgeline near Anderson Lake outside Morgan Hill has now burned 343 acres and is 50 percent contained, the Morgan Hill Police Department said late Sunday morning.

Smoke from the fire has prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory through Monday for the far South Bay, including Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy.

"Onshore winds are expected to be light and are expected to become stronger throughout the day," the air district said in an announcement, with satellite images showing smoke spreading southeast of the Santa Clara Valley region. "Currently, impacts include smoky skies, smell of smoke and localized elevated particle pollution."

Residents who smell smoke are advised to limit outside exposure and keep doors and windows closed if possible. Air conditioning units and car vent systems should be set to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Evacuations ordered earlier for the area around the fire remain in place, officials said.

Real-time air quality readings are available online at https://bit.ly/2p7UFgs.