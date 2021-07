The San Jose Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle collision Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on McKee Rd and Jose Figueres at around 2:20 a.m.

Units are currently in the area of McKee Rd and Jose Figueres investigating a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian has been declared deceased at the scene.



TOC 2:27 AM



Press release forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/rmHh6rDlfG — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 14, 2021

Eastbound McKee Rd was closed to traffic due to investigation and authorities said via Twitter the "closure will last several hours."

2/ Eastbound McKee Rd is closed to traffic from Jose Figueres to Jackson Av. This closure will last several hours as we conduct the investigation. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 14, 2021

San Jose Police Department's Sergeant Christian Camarillo told NBC Bay Area the pedestrian involved in the collision died at the hospital moments later.

This is the city's 27th fatal incident of 2021.