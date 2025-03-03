Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in San Jose

A pedestrian in San Jose died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning, police said.

The victim was struck in the 1700 block of South White Road at about 2:15 a.m., according to a post on X from the San Jose Police Department's media unit.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a report of a person in the roadway with major injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel who also responded, police said.

South White Road was closed in both directions between Mt. McKinley Drive and Rocky Mountain Drive following the collision.

The death marks the fourth fatal traffic collision of 2025, according to the police department.