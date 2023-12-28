Pedestrian dies days after being struck by vehicle in San Jose

The San Jose Police Department announced Wednesday that they are investigating a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred earlier this month and has since claimed the life of the pedestrian.

Officers responded to the collision shortly after 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 in the 6200 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard.

Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed a 2013 black Honda sedan driven by a man struck a female pedestrian as the driver was travelling north out of a shopping center parking lot.

The pedestrian was walking eastbound on the sidewalk of the shopping center's entrance.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

She was transported to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries Sunday.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, officers said.

San Jose has faced a troubling year for fatal collisions, as this was its 47th fatal collision and the city's 27th pedestrian death in 2023.

In 2022, the city had 32 pedestrian fatalities.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after confirming it and identifying the next of kin.

San Jose police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Michael O'Brien of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654 or 3527@sanjoseca.gov.