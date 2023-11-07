San Jose

Pedestrian hit and killed in South San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

San Jose police at fatal crash
NBC Bay Area

A woman was hit and killed in South San Jose late Monday night, according to the police department.

The collision occurred in the area of Chesbro Avenue and Blossom Hill Road, where the woman was struck and injured, police said on social media just after 11 p.m.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and subsequently pronounced dead, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

It's the 45th fatal crash on San Jose streets this year and the 24th pedestrian death, police said.

