Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Car in Sunnyvale

A man was killed when a car hit him in Sunnyvale on Tuesday morning, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

The man was walking in the intersection of El Camino Real and Helen Avenue when the car hit him around 6:15 a.m., police said.

He was taken to a hospital but died there. The driver of the car cooperated with investigators and is not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The man's identity has not been released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the collision has been asked to call Sunnyvale investigators at 408-730-7109.