Sunnyvale

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Car in Sunnyvale

Police say the man was walking in the intersection of El Camino Real and Helen Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle early Tuesday.

By Bay City News

generic-police-lights21

A man was killed when a car hit him in Sunnyvale on Tuesday morning, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

The man was walking in the intersection of El Camino Real and Helen Avenue when the car hit him around 6:15 a.m., police said.

He was taken to a hospital but died there. The driver of the car cooperated with investigators and is not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Local

East Bay 2 hours ago

Keanu Reeves Eating Ice Cream in Alameda?

NFL 6 hours ago

49ers’ Jimmy G’s Stats vs. Playoff Teams Show He’s Ready for Vikings

The man's identity has not been released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the collision has been asked to call Sunnyvale investigators at 408-730-7109.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

SunnyvaleSunnyvale Department of Public Safety
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us