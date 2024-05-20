Pedestrian fatally struck by driver in Gilroy

A 23-year-old man was struck and killed by a juvenile driver early Sunday morning near the St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy, according to police.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of No Name Uno near the hospital and found the man, a Gilroy resident, lying in the street.

A nurse from the hospital was driving by and provided medical aid but the victim was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, who said drugs and alcohol didn't appear to be a factor.

Anyone with any information related to the investigation can contact Sgt. Michael McMahon at (408)846-0521 or michael.mcmahon@cityofgilroy.org.

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling (408) 846-0330.