Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Sunnyvale

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Sunnyvale, authorities said Friday morning.
The fatal collision occurred at Mary Avenue near Evelyn Avenue, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said on social media around 7:45 a.m.
Authorities said Mary Avenue will be closed to traffic for several hours. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal collision.
