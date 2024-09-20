Sunnyvale

Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Sunnyvale

By Bay City News

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Sunnyvale, authorities said Friday morning.

The fatal collision occurred at Mary Avenue near Evelyn Avenue, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said on social media around 7:45 a.m.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Authorities said Mary Avenue will be closed to traffic for several hours. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal collision.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Sunnyvale
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us