Pedestrian hit and killed in San Jose

A man was hit and killed in San Jose early Monday morning, according to police.

At about 4:20 a.m., police responded to the area of Camden Avenue and Highway 85 in West San Jose on reports of vehicle striking a pedestrian, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

It's the 28th fatal collision and 29th traffic death in San Jose this year.

Traffic will be impacted, and drivers should use alternate routes, police said.