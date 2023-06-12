San Jose

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in East San Jose: Police

By Stephen Ellison

sjpd-generic-2015-2
NBC Bay Area

A man walking along McKee Road in San Jose was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning, according to police.

At about 8:05 a.m., officers responded to a reported vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Mckee Road and Jackson Avenue, police said.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound traffic on Mckee from Capitol Aveue to Jackson Avenue was shut down while officers investigated.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us