Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in East San Jose: Police

A man walking along McKee Road in San Jose was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning, according to police.

At about 8:05 a.m., officers responded to a reported vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Mckee Road and Jackson Avenue, police said.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound traffic on Mckee from Capitol Aveue to Jackson Avenue was shut down while officers investigated.

No other details were immediately available.