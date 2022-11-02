Vehicle Hits and Kills Pedestrian in South San Jose: Police

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a busy roadway in South San Jose early Wednesday, according to police.

The collision occurred at about 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Avenue, police said. The man was crossing the busy roadway outside of a marked crosswalk.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

It's the 58th death on San Jose streets this year, the 30th involving a pedestrian, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A road closure was in place, police said, but they did not specify which roadways were blocked.

No further details were immediately available.