Vehicle Hits and Kills Pedestrian in South San Jose: Police

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a busy roadway in South San Jose early Wednesday, according to police.
The collision occurred at about 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Avenue, police said. The man was crossing the busy roadway outside of a marked crosswalk.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.
It's the 58th death on San Jose streets this year, the 30th involving a pedestrian, police said.
A road closure was in place, police said, but they did not specify which roadways were blocked.
No further details were immediately available.