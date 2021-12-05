Pedestrian Hit by Car in East San Jose Saturday Night

Police in San Jose said Sunday morning that the condition of a pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a car the night before has stabilized.

The collision was reported about 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of Tully Road and Huran Drive in East San Jose.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said Saturday night. On Sunday morning, officials said the person's condition had stabilized.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperative and remained at the scene, police said.