Pedestrian Hit by Car in East San Jose Saturday Night

Police in San Jose said Sunday morning that the condition of a pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a car the night before has stabilized.
The collision was reported about 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of Tully Road and Huran Drive in East San Jose.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said Saturday night. On Sunday morning, officials said the person's condition had stabilized.
The driver of the vehicle was cooperative and remained at the scene, police said.
