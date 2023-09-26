Pedestrian hit and killed in East San Jose, police say

A pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning in East San Jose, according to police, marking the city's third pedestrian death in four days.

At about 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, San Jose officers responded to the scene of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 40 Block of South Jackson Avenue, police said.

A man walking in the area was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police advised the public to avoid the area during the investigation, and said traffic may be impacted.

On Monday, a man was hit and killed while walking in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood, and on Friday, a man on a mobility scooter was struck and killed in the Rose Glen neighborhood.

Tuesday morning's collision marked the 38th fatal crash and 23rd pedestrian death in San Jose this year.