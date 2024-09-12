Pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in San Jose

A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning on northbound Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said that around 4:30 a.m., its officers were alerted to a report of someone lying down on the right lane of northbound 101 under Story Road.
Patrol officers said a large vehicle struck the victim.
Due to the CHP investigating the fatality, the center and rights lanes were closed.
There were no further details about the collision immediately available.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News