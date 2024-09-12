San Jose

Pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in San Jose

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning on northbound Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 4:30 a.m., its officers were alerted to a report of someone lying down on the right lane of northbound 101 under Story Road.

Patrol officers said a large vehicle struck the victim.

Due to the CHP investigating the fatality, the center and rights lanes were closed.

There were no further details about the collision immediately available.

Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
